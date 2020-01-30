Comedian Owen Colgan brings ‘On the Dry’ to Townhouse

Hardy Bucks star and cult comedy hero Owen Colgan is set to bring his brand new live show ‘On the Dry’ to the Townhouse in Castlederg this Sunday night. Best known for his role as Buzz McDonnell in The Hardy Bucks, Owen guarantees a night of wild and crazy laughs. Owen has starred in all four series of the hit RTÉ show The Hardy Bucks, and the subsequent movie which was coined as ‘The Irish Hangover’.

As well as this Owen Colgan is a life coach who has seen it all. After 25 years addicted to pints and smoking, he has knocked it all on the head. Now in a very loving relationship with his partner/manager Maureen, Owen intends to bring a bright and fresh approach to his tour ‘On The Dry’. “I just want the people of Ireland to know that there’s no badness in me”, Owen laughs. Covering talking points such as global warming, the time he met Katie Taylor for tea, his future hopes and dreams, the sex party he attended with the other Hardy Bucks and lots, lots more. This tour is set to be a wild and cosy ride that you don’t want to miss.

This is the latest in a list of performers to appear at the recently renovated Townhouse which has hosted many international acts including Coolio, HamSandwich, Goats Don’t Shave and The 4 of Us. They also support local acts The Logues and the Davy K Project, both having appeared at the bar, and many artists gaining exposure via their monthly Jamming nights.

• Tickets for Owen Colgan’s ‘On the Dry’ show are £17.50 and available from the bar or Eventbrite.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY: TOWNHOUSE BAR