Jamie’s 2020 positivity calendar raises £10,000

A ‘Pockets of Postivity’ Calendar created and sold by a student at Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh has raised the amazing sum of £10,000 for Care for Cancer.

Jamie Harkin producted the 366 Pockets of Positivity Calendars before Christmas, providing a positive quote for every day of 2020. The money will go towards helping people affected by cancer in Omagh and surrounding areas who use the Care for Cancer services such as transport to appointments, as well as complementary therapies.

The calendar was launched in November in memory of Jamie’s late English teacher, Mr Graham Peters.

Although Jamie had only planned to initially produce 500 calendars, demand was so high that 1500 calendars were produced in the end.

“I could have sold a lot more than the 1500 but due to school commitments and to focus on A-level study, I thought it would be best to cap it at this and close the webpage. I am absolutely elated with the response the calendars have had and apologise to anyone who missed out when the order form closed,” Jamie said.

“I never expected this kind of response but the impact the calendars have had on people has been truly heart-warming and I think Mr Peters would be very proud.

“Since the media overage of the calendars the school has been inundated with messages of support, Christmas cards and well-wishes across social media for my efforts. I received letters and notes from strangers who had been personally touched by my story and were inspired by what I had done. Things like this from people you have never met makes this so worthwhile.”