+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinesPolice investigating Omagh burglary

Police investigating Omagh burglary

Posted: 4:52 pm January 30, 2020

THE PSNI in Omagh are investigating the report of a burglary at a property in the Kevlin Road area of Omagh, yesterday, Wednesday 29 January.

Sergeant Catherine Kilkey said: “It is believed sometime between 8am and 5pm a window of a house was smashed and entry was gained to the premises.

“At this time it is not known if anything has been taken.

Advertisement

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area during this time and witnessed any suspicious activity or has any dash cam footage to contact police in Omagh on 101 quoting reference 1369 29/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Posted: 4:52 pm January 30, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW