Police investigating Omagh burglary

THE PSNI in Omagh are investigating the report of a burglary at a property in the Kevlin Road area of Omagh, yesterday, Wednesday 29 January.

Sergeant Catherine Kilkey said: “It is believed sometime between 8am and 5pm a window of a house was smashed and entry was gained to the premises.

“At this time it is not known if anything has been taken.

Advertisement

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area during this time and witnessed any suspicious activity or has any dash cam footage to contact police in Omagh on 101 quoting reference 1369 29/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”