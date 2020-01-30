WILSON, Mary (née Carson) – (Fintona), died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family on the 30th January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony, devoted mother to Bernie Henry, Josie McAlonan, Carmel McKim and Patrick, mother-in-law to Gabriel, Stephen, Mike and Tracy, sister of Nan Troy and Patsy Mullan, sister-in-law of Davy, Mary, Brendan and the late Paddy, Margaret and Noel.

Mary will be reposing at her late residence, 37 Dromore Road, Fintona, BT78-2DJ from 8 pm on Thursday, 30th January. Mary will leave her late residence on Saturday, 1st February 2020 at 10.30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of friends of Macmillan Cancer support, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughters, sisters, in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her