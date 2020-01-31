+44 (0)28 8224 3444
ANDERSON, Vera

Posted: 8:56 pm January 31, 2020

ANDERSON, Vera (née Goodwin) – (Stepaside and formerly of Dromore, Co. Tyrone). Beloved wife of Brian, loving mum of Jacquie, Domini, and Paul and adored granny to David, Jason, Danny and Kim.

Very sadly missed by her loving family, in-laws Tina, Shane and Jim, sisters Kathleen and Celine, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, 2nd February from 2 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Monday, 3rd February to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, D6W HY98 for a service at 3 pm.

As this is a celebration of Vera’s life, the family has requested colourful clothing please.

No flowers please.

 

