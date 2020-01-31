+44 (0)28 8224 3444
McCAUSLAND, Mary



Posted: 9:06 pm January 31, 2020

McCAUSLAND, Mary (née Bradley) – 31st January 2020 peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Ennsikillen. Dear wife of the late Robert (Bob), loving and much loved mum of Helen, Norman, Rhonda and the late Martin.

Funeral service in St. Columba’s Church, Omagh, on Monday, 3rd February at 12.30 pm followed by burial in Clanabogan Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society or St. Columba’s Church Omagh, c/o J.R.Pollock & Co., 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79-0HF.

Will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, the grandchildren, great grandchildren and the wider family circle.

