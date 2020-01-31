Police appeal to public for help finding stolen digger

Local people have been advised to be on the look out for a yellow digger which was stolen from Drumquin area.

Police are currently investigating the theft of a digger from the Dunavon Road area of Drumquin but their ‘investigative efforts so far have not produced any leads’.

The yellow digger is a Komatsu PC130, and was reported stolen at the beginning of January.

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of the PSNI, Constable Michael Allen said, “The theft of the Komatsu PC130 was reported to us just before 9pm on Monday, January 6, and it’s believed it was taken sometime between 4pm on Sunday, January 5 and 6.30pm that day.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been the area and saw the vehicle being moved, or who knows of its whereabouts to get in touch.

“We would also ask people who saw any vehicles being driven suspiciously in the area at that time, or anyone who has information about this incident to call us on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”