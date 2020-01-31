SWEENEY, Bernadette – peacefully, 31st January 2020, RIP. Much loved mother of Mark, Shane, Lisa, Ricky and Leon. Bernadette’s remains will repose at her late home from 2 pm tomorrow, Saturday, 1st February. Funeral from her late home on Monday, 3rd February at 9.30 am for Requiem Mass at 10 am in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Loughmacrory.

Family time please from 11 pm on Sunday night.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul