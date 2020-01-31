THOMPSON, Gladys – January 31st, 2020 peacefully at her late home, 28 Archill Road, Drumlegagh, Newtownstewart. A Dearly beloved Aunt and friend,



Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Kilmore Gospel Hall on Sunday at 1.30 pm followed by interment in Castlederg New Cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Lord’s Work Trust, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7PX



Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life”