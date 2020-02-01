CRAWFORD, Ellen Valeria (Ella) – January 31st, 2020, (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Ennsikillen. Late of 109 Tonnagh Road, Fintona, Co. Tyrone.Dearly loved wife of the late George, devoted mother of Robert, David, Florence, Ann, Brian, Harold, Andrew, Valerie, John, Eileen, Trevor and the late Ernie, Jennifer and Georgie, a much loved mother-in-law, wonderful granny and great granny and a dear sister.



Funeral service in Fintona Presbyterian Church on Monday at 1 pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Fintona Presbyterian Church and Crohn’s Disease Research, cheques payable to R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.



Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

“The day thou gavest Lord is ended”