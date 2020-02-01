+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesCRAWFORD, Ellen Valeria (Ella)

CRAWFORD, Ellen Valeria (Ella)

Posted: 10:43 pm February 1, 2020

CRAWFORD, Ellen Valeria (Ella) – January 31st, 2020, (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Ennsikillen. Late of 109 Tonnagh Road, Fintona, Co. Tyrone.Dearly loved wife of the late George, devoted mother of Robert, David, Florence, Ann, Brian, Harold, Andrew, Valerie, John, Eileen, Trevor and the late Ernie, Jennifer and Georgie, a much loved mother-in-law, wonderful granny and great granny and a dear sister.

Funeral service in Fintona Presbyterian Church on Monday at 1 pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Fintona Presbyterian Church and Crohn’s Disease Research, cheques payable to R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

The day thou gavest Lord is ended”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW