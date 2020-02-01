Derg lady wins 28,000 Euros on gameshow

A LUCKY Castlederg lady says she wants to improve her home – starting with a new kitchen! – after winning a fantastic €28,000 on a TV gameshow.

Denise Moss was overjoyed to win the sensational sum while appearing on the National Lottery’s ‘Winning Streak’.

Recalling the feat, Denise insisted that she has not been a lucky person in any way shape or form – but that all changed when her husband,

Martin ‘roared the house down’ two Saturday evenings ago when he was watching the RTE One programme and saw his wife’s name come out of the drum to appear on the next week’s show.

Denise, who has been married to Martin for 24 years, said that she “couldn’t believe” that she had been selected… And even after winning

the money, she was still pinching herself!

Joining in with the celebrations were the couple’s three children, Stephen, Louise and Marie, who all travelled up to Dublin with their mum to offer their much-appreciated moral support on the day, and watch her play the gameshow in person.

The trio, aged from 16 to 22, were joined by Martin and two of Denise’s sisters, Maureen and Annemarie, as well as many of Martin’s relatives.

Similarly Denise’s dad, Danny, sister, Cathy and brothers Shane, Danny and Johnathon were all proudly watching the show from home in Donegal.

With her winnings, Denise wants to improve her home – but she is still determined to keep up with her pastimes which include running and keeping fit. She is a member of Aghyaran Athletic Club, where she meets with the club twice a week for training.

‘Winning Streak’ National Lottery TV game show is co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy and features some perennial favourite games.’