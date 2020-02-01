Ferry docks at Darragh Park

DERGVIEW have completed a busy January transfer window by snapping up Strabane Athletic striker Sean Ferry and goalkeeper Paul Wells from Institute.

Ferry spearheaded Athletic’s bid for an historic first ever Northern Ireland Intermediate League title last season and returns to Darragh Park for a second spell.

The experienced striker has been on manager Ivan Sproule’s radar for some time and so has Wells, who will provide healthy competition for current keeper Alan Buchanan.

Ferry and Wells means Sproule has brought in six new signings during the window following the arrival of Sean McCarron, Stephen Curry, Emmett McNabb and Jamie McIntyre earlier in the month.

The Derg boss is delighted that Ferry and Wells have both put pen to paper this week.

“Sean will come in and add that extra competition up front along with Sean McCarron,” he said.

“Simon McGlynn has left the club this week and we have decided to replace him with Sean. Sean Ferry is someone I tried to sign at the beginning of the season and we didn’t get him. I’m just glad we have got our man this time around.

“Any time he has played against us in friendlies for Strabane or when I managed Ardstraw he has always caught the eye.

“He’s a player I think we can develop and take his game to the next level. He has a lot of hard work ahead of him but I believe he has the tools to fit into the mould and style of play I want.

“Paul Wells is a keeper with vast experience having played with Limavady, Tobermore and most recently in the Premiership with Institute. He’ll come to the club and push Alan Buchanan for the number one spot.

“It’s healthy competition. We have been running a Championship side all season with one goalkeeper and it’s something you can afford to do at this level. That’s six signings in and that’s our business finished.”

Today, Dergview face the PSNI in a relegation six-pointer at Darragh Park (kick-off 2pm) following their shock but richly deserved 3-1win over league leaders Portadown at Darragh Park on Saturday of last week.

Goals by Paul Smith, McCarron and Matty Callaghan sealed a famous victory to take the Derg men three points clear of Knockbreda and just a point behind the police.

A win today would lift them out of the bottom two.