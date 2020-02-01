MANNION, Seamus – peacefully, 1st February 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of the late Aileen, much loved father of Michael, Mary and Paddy. Seamus’ remains will repose at his late home, 20 Strabane Road, Castlederg, BT81-7HZ from 8 pm this evening, Saturday, 1st February. Funeral from his late home on Monday, 3rd February at 1.30 pm for Requiem Mass at 2 pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his three children, seven grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul