+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMANNION, Seamus

MANNION, Seamus

Posted: 4:51 pm February 1, 2020

MANNION, Seamus – peacefully, 1st February 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of the late Aileen, much loved father of Michael, Mary and Paddy.

Seamus’ remains will repose at his late home from 8 pm this evening, Saturday, 1st February. Funeral from his late home on Monday, 3rd February at 1.30 pm for Requiem Mass at 2 pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his three children, seven grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW