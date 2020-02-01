Protests on Tyrone border mark onset of Brexit

PROTESTS have taken place on the border between Tyrone and Monaghan and Donegal to mark the onset of Brexit.

Around 100 people were at Moybridge, just outside Aughnacloy at a candlelit vigil. It was organised by the group, Border Communities Against Brexit.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Fein MP, Michelle Gildernew, was in attendance at the protest. She said there were genuine fears within the community about the ongoing threat posed by leaving the European Union.

West Tyrone MP, Orfhlaith Begley was among those who took part in the protest on the bridge between Strabane and Lifford, one of the busiest border crossings.

The events were organised to co-incide with the official leaving of the UK from the European Union at 11pm last night.

It is expected that further protests will take place as negotiations on a trade deal are held during 2020.