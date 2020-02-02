+44 (0)28 8224 3444
DONNELLY, Bridie

Posted: 8:38 pm February 2, 2020

DONNELLY, Bridie (née Kelly) – Omagh, 2nd February 2020, RIP, 3 Belvoir Park. Beloved wife of the late Donal and devoted mother of Ray, Noelle and Deirdre. Much loved sister of Dympna.

Funeral Tuesday following 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, with interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law Pat and John daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Aisling, Niall, Séan, Connor, Liam, Eoin and Niamh and sister Dympna.

Family time please from 10 pm Monday, and morning of funeral.

On her Soul sweet Jesus have mercy

