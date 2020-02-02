Fintona group hope to ‘bring community together’

Indeed the ‘Fintona District Orange Cultural Group’ received the aforementioned grant of £46,911 from ‘The National Lottery Community

Fund’, who have given worthy groups across Tyrone a collective share of £98,000 since the beginning of the New Year.

The cultural group will use their £46,911 subsidy to fund their ‘Delivering Sporting, Social & Cultural Events 2020/2024’ project, which will deliver a range of sporting, social and cultural activities for both adults and children alike.

The funding will further help them expand the current pool and tennis provision for young people, while providing local community barbecues an arranging cultural bus trips and Christmas dinners to bring all members of the community together.

New computer facility

Keeping with the theme of aiding young people, ‘Friends of Omagh High School’ have used their grant of £10,000 to purchase 15 computers

to establish a community computer facility within the school grounds.

The facility, the school explained, is open week days during term-time – one hour before and two hours after the school day – to allow children with limited access to computers and the internet to complete homework and source information.

Meanwhile, Dun Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre, Drumnakilly Road, Omagh, will use their £9,955 grant to deliver a volunteer development programme to benefit 120 volunteers.

The project includes a minimum of two training events per county, targeting a minimum of 10 volunteers per event. While ‘Carrickmore Thursday Afternoon Club’ is using a £6,820 grant to provide a range of weekly social opportunities including four trips, craft classes, armchair exercise sessions and a Christmas event. The project benefits 24 older members of the community, the majority of whom live alone following the death of their spouse.

‘Campsie Over 50s Retirement Club’, ‘Trillick Enterprise Leisure’, ‘Hospital Road Senior Citizens Club’ and ‘Children’s Law Centre’ also received funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which, overall, saw approximately £3.7million awarded to community groups across the North.