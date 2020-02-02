FORBES, Mary Elizabeth – February 2nd, 2020 (peacefully) at her home, Larchmount, 15 Peacock Road, Sion Mills. Dear wife of Albert and loving mother of Sandra, Dorothy, David and the late Gordon, grandmother to Calvin, Russell, Emma, Alice, Sienna, Olivia, Emily, James, Lilly and Anna.

Funeral Wednesday, 5th February in Sion Mills Presbyterian Church, service at 2 pm, followed by interment in Urney Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to “Dementia NI”, c/o Hood & Co. Undertakers, 29 Main Street, Newtownstewart, BT78-4AD.

Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.