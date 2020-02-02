Woman injured in Omagh hate crime incident

A 50 year-old man is expected to appear in Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday) following a hate crime incident at St Patrick’s Terrace in Omagh last night (Saturday).

He has been charged with eight offences, including making threats to kill, grievious bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and harassment.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said that at around 10.25pm it was reported that a man armed with a bat had attacked the house, shouted racial slurs and attempted to force his way past the 34 year-old male occupan to get inside the property.

A 22 year-old woman and a three year-old boy who were inside the home were so in fear that they jumped from a first floor window to get away. As a result, the woman sustained pelvic injuries which will require surgery. The child was not harmed, but is reported to have a sore ankle.

It is understood that the woman is from Ukraine.

The woman’s partner, who is from Pakistan, said that she had jumped onto a plastic sheeting which she had not known about when she jumped.