DONNELLY, Bridie (née Kelly) – Omagh, 2nd February 2020, RIP, 3 Belvoir Park. Beloved wife of the late Donal and devoted mother of Ray, Noelle and Deirdre, dear sister of Dympna.

Funeral Tuesday following 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with, interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law Pat and John, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Aisling, Niall, Séan, Connor, Liam, Eoin, Niamh, sister and entire family circle.

Family time please from 10 pm Monday, and morning of Funeral.

On her Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy