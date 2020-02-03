Man appears in court over Omagh ‘hate crime’

A man has appeared in court following what was described as a ‘hate crime’ in Omagh in which a woman jumped from an upstairs window with a three-year-old boy.

Standing in the dock of Enniskillen Magistrates Court was Sean Small (50) of Saint Patrick’s Terrace Omagh.

He is charged with eight charges including assault, two counts of threats to kill, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and harassment over a four-month period.

When asked if he understood the charges against him Small nodded and a police officer confirmed Small could be connected to the charge.

Small denies the charges against him.

On February 1 at 10.26pm, police received a 999 call from the injured party claiming that a neighbour was trying to kick a door in

The police officer added Small had in his hand what was described as an item like a baseball bat and he was allegedly gripping it with both hands.

Family members began to arrive at the scene and it is then alleged that Small then returned to his own house.

The court heard the injured party was so terrified she fled through a first floor window, and a roof gave way and she fell to the ground sustaining a fracture to her pelvis.

The defence made an application for bail but police made strong objections to this.

Small’s record was detailed alongside fears that he may commit further offences.

A defence solicitor asked police to clarify the description of the seizure of an item described as ‘like a baseball bat’ and the court heard that it was a wooden table leg.

The defence added that an alternative bail address “some distance” away had been provided but police said the address was 1.5 miles away and was within “walking distance”.

In interview Small denied the offence stating he was at home at the time. Bail was denied by Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall.

She said she had listened to the circumstances and noted Small was denying the offence.

Judge Marshall outlined that Small has 41 previous convictions and a significant relevant record adding that she was not satisfied any bail conditions would be suitable.

Small was remanded in custody and is due to appear via video link at Omagh Magistrates Court on 25 February.