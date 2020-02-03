Man posed as police officer to steal handbag from house

A MAN posing as a police officer entered a house in Omagh on Friday evening and stole a black handbag belonging to the very elderly female occupant.

Detectives investigating the break-in at Knocksilla Park, off the Hospital Road, said the suspect entered the property at some time between 5pm and 6pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “The man spoke briefly to the householder, suggesting that he was a police officer, before leaving. The alarm was raised a short time later.”

The suspect is described as being of ‘average height’ and well-built, in his early 30s, clean-shaven and wearing a light suit.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who might have been in the Knocksilla Park area on Friday evening or who saw a male matching the suspect’s description.

The spokesperson added, “Please call 101, quoting reference 1545 31/01/20.”

Meanwhile, police are also appealing for information after the report of a ‘creeper-style’ burglary, which occurred at the Ballykeel Road area of Newtownstewart on Saturday, January 25.

Constable McGarrity said, “Sometime between 3am and 9am, it was reported that a Black BMW X5 was stolen from a farm yard in the area. The vehicle was later discovered burnt out at the Gortin Forest Park shortly after 12pm.

“Enquiries are continuing and the vehicle set alight is being treated as arson.

“We would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious between 3am and 9am on the Ballykeel Road or who may have seen the vehicle in the Gortin Forest Park area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 434 25/01/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per-cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”