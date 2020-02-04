+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesCAMPBELL, Helen

CAMPBELL, Helen

Posted: 9:56 pm February 4, 2020

CAMPBELL, Helen (née Warden) – 3rd February 2020. Late of Drumragh House, Omagh. Dear wife of the late David, devoted mother of Jane, Virginia and Peter, mother-in-law of Rosalind and Tom and grandmother of Vivien, David and Sylvia.

House private.

Funeral service in First Omagh Presbyterian Church on Thursday, 6th February at 2 pm, followed by private burial at Drumragh Old Graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sightsavers, c/o J R Pollock & Co., 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79-0HF.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW