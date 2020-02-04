CAMPBELL, Helen (née Warden) – 3rd February 2020. Late of Drumragh House, Omagh. Dear wife of the late David, devoted mother of Jane, Virginia and Peter, mother-in-law of Rosalind and Tom and grandmother of Vivien, David and Sylvia.



House private.



Funeral service in First Omagh Presbyterian Church on Thursday, 6th February at 2 pm, followed by private burial at Drumragh Old Graveyard.



Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sightsavers, c/o J R Pollock & Co., 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79-0HF.