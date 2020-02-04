+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesDEVINE, Maureen

DEVINE, Maureen

Posted: 10:04 pm February 4, 2020

DEVINE, Maureen (née Sweeney) – Omagh, 3rd February 2020, RIP, 8 Berkeley Heights, Killyclogher. Loving wife of Kieran and devoted mother of Kieran and Paula, dear sister of Gerard, Fergal, Roisin, Ada, Kathleen, Nora, Patricia, Eileen, pre-deceased by Brendan and Mary.

Funeral Thursday following 10 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with interment in adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, future daughter-in-law Ronita, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Epilepsy Action, c/o Maguire Funeral Directors, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, BT78-5JX.

Family time from 11 pm Wednesday and morning of funeral.

On her Soul sweet Jesus have mercy

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW