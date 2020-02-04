Drugs and money seized from house in Omagh

A quanity of drugs and money has been found in a house in Omagh after police carried out a planned search.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team officers, assisted by Mid Tyrone Neighbourhood Policing Team, conducted a planned search of a property in the town earlier today (Tuesday, February 4).

A quantity of suspected Class B and Class C drugs were seized during the search in the Dromore Road, Omagh, along with associated drugs paraphernalia and a sum of cash.

Advertisement

Sergeant Robinson said, “We have taken part in three planned drugs searches in Fermanagh and Omagh within the past week. Working alongside our neighbourhood policing teams and police dog handler colleagues we have recovered Class A, B and C drugs as well as other criminal property.

“We are committed to doing all we can to remove harmful illegal drugs from the streets, and we would appeal to anyone who knows anything about illegal drugs, or drug dealing in their area to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”