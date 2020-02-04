+44 (0)28 8224 3444
GLENN, Elizabeth (Ivy)

Posted: 10:01 pm February 4, 2020

GLENN, Elizabeth (Ivy) – February 4th, 2020 peacefully at Hillcrest Nursing Home and late of 8 Beechgrove, Omagh, Co. Tyrone and formerly of Craig’s, Raphoe, Co. Donegal. Dearly beloved mother of Irene (Alan), devoted grandmother of Grace (Alan) and Louise. Darling great grandmother of James.

House strictly private.

Family and friends welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY, tomorrow, Wednesday between 5 pm and 8 pm. Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery, Duncastle Road, Strabane, BT82-0LW.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest Care Home, Dementia Unit, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY

Lovingly remembered by her family and the entire family circle.

