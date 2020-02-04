McSORLEY, Brian – Fintona, died peacefully on Tuesday, 4th February 2020 in Altnagelvin Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Phyllis (née McGirr). Devoted father to Martin, Bernie McQuillan and the late Kieran, father-in-law to Donna (Gallagher), Mary (Whiteford) and Stephen. Loving brother to Canon Patsy, Dan and the late Monsignor Gerald, Mary McKenna and Rose McCrystal. Devoted grandfather to Elizabeth, Alannah, Niall, Brian, Conor, Grace, Ronan and Niamh.

Brian will be reposing at his late residence, 12 Tattymoyle Road, Fintona, BT78-2NR from 7 pm on Tuesday, 4th February. Brian will leave his late residence on Thursday, 6th February at 10.30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

St. Padre Pio pray for him