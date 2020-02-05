+44 (0)28 8224 3444
McCANN, Christopher

Posted: 10:52 pm February 5, 2020

McCANN, Christopher – Omagh, 4th February 2020, RIP, (suddenly at home), 2 Bankmore Road.
Loving son of Marie and the late Tommy, dear brother of Siobhan (Murray) and Mary McCann (Leahy). Funeral Friday following 10 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church with interment in Greenhill Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, sisters, brothers-in-law Fearghal and Paul, aunt Teresa, uncle Micky, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest Heart and Stroke, c/o Maguire Funeral Directors, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, BT78-5JX

House private.

On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

