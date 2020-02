O’NEILL, Joe (wee Joe) – Drumquin, 4th February 2020, RIP, 66 Glen Road, peacefully in Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Ginnie and devoted father of Michael, Patricia and Bernie. Funeral Friday following 2 pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield with interment in adjoining Cemetery.



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren Sinead and husband Sean, Michael and Darragh and son-in-law Paul.



Family flowers only please.

On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy