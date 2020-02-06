Ballygawley road closed due to ‘suspicious object’

The Ballygawley Road, Dungannon has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious object.
The road is closed at the junction with Newell Road and Granville Road following what police describe as a suspicious object located in the area this afternoon (Thursday 6th February).
Police are currently at the scene, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.
There are no further details available at this time.
Posted: 3:18 pm February 6, 2020
