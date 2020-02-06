Council outlines rates increase and spending plans

A RISE in the domestic district rate of around 2.79 per-cent is expected to be agreed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council tonight (Thursday).

The increase is aimed at raising around £1.6 million for the services provided by the council as its expenditure for 2020/2021 is estimated to go up by three per-cent to £36 million.

Figures released this week show that the costs of most of the main services are showing a rise for the coming year.

The largest of these include an extra £349,000 required for maintaining parks and open spaces and £102,000 for planning.

There has also been an increase of £23,000 in the cost of building control and licensing to £1.1 million, a £39,000 rise in operations, £349,000 in the cost of maintaining parks and open spaces, £215,000 in waste and recycling costs, a £90,000 increase in the provision of arts and heritage £24,000 in community services and £27,000 in environmental health.

However, the council says it has made £5000,000 efficiency savings across a number of services and that the draft budget for the coming year has been developed following extensive financial planning by councillors and officers.

Councillors are also set to agree a £12.75 million capital plan in which the key local projects are £1 million for the Gortin Glen Park Development, £1.1 million for Village Renewal, £2 million for the development of recycling facilities and £1.8 million for upgrades to pitches, parks, play areas and public conveniences.

A total of £1 million has been allocated for vehicle purchases and £150,000 for the development of the crematorium at Greenhill Cemetery in Omagh.

“Extensive consideration has also been given to the outcome of the 2020 Revaluation of non-domestic properties which was undertaken by Land and Property Services,” said a spokesperson.

