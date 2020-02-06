McCARRON, Dominic Charles (Charlie) – Fintona, died peacefully on Wednesday, 5th February 2020 in Apple Mews Care Home, Armagh, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Mickey and Mary, loving brother to Eamonn, Una, Mickey, Anne Viets, Eilish Davis, Martina Dawson and Breege McAnulty. Cherished brother-in-law to Bernie, Sean, Paula, Bill, Jeff, Jerome and David.

Dominic will arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona for 7 pm on Thursday, 6th February. Dominic’s Requiem Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, 7th February, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

St. Padre Pio pray for him