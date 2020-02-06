McCONNELL, May (née Bell) – (Fintona), died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, 5th February 2020. Wife of the late Alan, much loved mother of Bernie (Lipset), Rosaleen (Toal), Seamus, Pauline (McMenamin), Jeanette (Fenny), Alan, Monica (Monteith), Declan, Fintan, Eimear, Bronagh and the late Kieran, Patricia McNutt and Roy. Sister of the late Frank.

May will be reposing at her late residence, 19 McCaughey Terrace, Fintona, BT78-2AY from 7 pm on Thursday, 6th February. May will leave her late residence at 10 am on Saturday, 8th February for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by her burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul