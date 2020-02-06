McShane decides against AFL move

IN a surprise turn of events, Cathal McShane has decided to stay with Tyrone after spending a 10-day trial in January with AFL club Adelaide Crows.

The news comes as a massive boost to the Red Hands and ends weeks of speculation about the Owen Roes’ man’s future.

A statement released by the Crows confirmed that the 24-year-old had decided that the AFL wasn’t for him.

“It is a big decision to relocate to the other side of the world and pursue a professional career in a different sport,” said Crows general manager Justin Reid.

“Ultimately, this was not something that Cathal was ready for and we wish him the very best in his endeavours both on and off the field.

“We will continue to look for opportunities to bring talent into our club.”