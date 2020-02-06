Vigilance urged over reported suspect device

MEMBERS of the public in Omagh are being asked to be vigilant after reports of a suspect device in the Glencam Road area of the town.

The PSNI want people to be aware of any suspicious objects and to report anything that looks out of place immediately.

Inspector Fallis said that information was received by policey shortly after midday today that an explosive device had been leftin the Glencam Road area.

“Throughout the course of the afternoon, we have conducted a number of enquiries to locate this item but nothing has been found.

“I believe therefore that the report received was a hoax, but in order to ensure the safety of everyone in the area I would ask anyone who should notice anything that seems out of place, or in any way suspicious, to keep away from the iobject and to contact police immiedately on 999.”

The report follows a similar report of a suspicious object on the Ballygawley Road area of Dungannon earlier today.