Break-in victim warns others to be vigilant

AN Omagh woman who has been left feeling ‘violated’ after her home was broken into is warning others to be vigilant.

The local woman, who wished not be named, explained that she and her husband recently returned from work to find their house broken into.

The culprits smashed a large pain of glass in their patio door and entered the house but did not take anything as it is suspected that they were disturbed. The woman says it is the ‘worst feeling’ in the world and has been considering moving from her home in Omagh.

“It is the most horrible experience. The thought of someone going through your things is very upsetting. The house was empty at the time, but police suspect that they may have been disturbed by my husband coming home from work. I am looking on Propertypal as we speak trying to move.”

“It feels like we have been violated. This is supposed to be our safe place and we went out to do a days work but we never expected to come home to this. We have a young child here, and he could not go downstairs in his own home.”

The incident was reported to the police and the crime prevention officer visited the family home to advise them on home safety.

The woman is speaking out to warn others to protect their home as a number of burglaries have occurred in the Omagh area in recent weeks.

She said, “People should be vigilant and make sure everything is locked. It is important to have cameras and alarms to protect your home. Keep doors and windows locked and don’t leave anything lying about the house that could be used to help them gain entry.”

The woman also appealed to neighbours to look out for each other, especially those whose house is empty throughout the day or the elderly.

“It feels horrible, and it is extra stress. We have spoke to our neighbours and local people about whether they noticed anything suspicious. Neighbours should be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious, report it to the police.

“If your house is empty for long periods of time, it is important to have someone keep an eye on your house or check in while you are out. It important to protect our homes in every way possible to prevent this from happening to other families.”