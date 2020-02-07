Further warning received over possible device in Omagh

POLICE are continuing to investigate reports that a suspicious device has been left on a road on the outskirts of Omagh, after a further warning was received this morning.

Shortly after midday yesterday (Thursday), the PSNI received a report that a suspicious device had been left in the Glencam Road area.

Searches and enquiries were conducted throughout the day, but no device was located or anything suspicious identified.

Advertisement

However, in a further development, the Ulster Herald received a phone call this morning from a man claiming to represent the Continuity IRA.

This individual insisted that a ‘blast bomb’ intended for the PSNI was on the Glencam Road.

Speaking this afternoon, PSNI Superintendent Clive Beatty said that police were continuing to work to establish where the reported object had been left and were also continuing to make further enquiries.

He added, “In the meantime, I want to re-emphasise to the public to be vigilant. To the local community, and to people travelling through the area, if you come across anything suspicious, or that looks out of the ordinary, do not touch it and please contact us immediately on 101.”