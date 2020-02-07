Hat-trick hero Leon leads the Dolphins to success

Some of the Strule Dolphins swimmers who excelled in Newry.

STRULE Dolphins were represented by nine swimmers at the third Swim Ulster Development Gala of the season in Newry Leisure Centre last weekend.

In total an incredible six medals were won including four gold, a silver and a bronze.

Leon McClean has produced superb performances this season and he continued his rich vein of form in Newry, picking up a hat-trick of gold medals.

He was simply unstoppable, winning every event he competed in against the best Ulster could throw at him.

Brandon Mullan was a double medal winner, transfering his enthusiasm and dedication in training to competition. He won gold with a 14 second PB time in the 50m Butterfly and followed it up with 26 second PB time in the 100m Breaststroke to win a silver medal.

The Dolphins success story continued when Iona Mills took to the water. Her excellent technique and speed in the 100m backstroke earned a deserved bronze medal. The talented Gillygooley swimmer followed it up with another PB time in her 50m butterfly.

Cian Breslin, Aidan Hackett and Kevin McAnulla swam amazingly to record PB times in the 100m backcrawl.

In the 100m breaststroke, Cian Breslin and Aine Rodgers had great swims and were unlucky not to medal this time around, just missing the touch for third place. However they can both be happy with four second PB times. Kevin McAnulla and Aidan Hackett also swam the race of their lives grabbing, PB times as did Adam and Leah Ross.

Cian Breslin, Kevin McAnulla and Adam Ross were in fine form and all improved their PB times by around five seconds in the 200m freestyle. Leah Ross attempted this gruelling event for the first time and Aine Rodgers had another great swim and was unlucky not to add to the bronze medal she won at the Armagh Gala.

Another brilliant swim from Aine Rodgers saw her narrowly missing out on a bronze medal in fourth place in the 50m butterfly. Adam Ross improved his season best time, shaving another second off his personal best..