Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Show returns to Fintona

The original Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Show returns to the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona on Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13. Fans of the two-day event can look forward to seeing a more streamlined layout to the exhibition, with more space and a smoother flow to the event now available not only for the hundreds of exhibitors attending but also for the thousands of visitors that flock to the show each year. The show attracts leading farm machinery dealers and agri-services specialists from all across the UK, Ireland and beyond, including Slurryquip, Herbst, Zero Grazer, Deutz Fahr, McHale and Pitbull dealers GA Allen, Pöttinger dealer, T McFarland, Krone dealer Irwin Brothers, Manitou specialists, Northern Lift Trucks, Massey Ferguson dealers William Bell Tractors and the impressive JCB range on show from the R Kennedy stands, not to mention the breathtaking Valtra range from Clarke’s machinery and the Spearhead and Schaffer range from Howard Fulton Tractors, plus hundreds more.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will also be returning with more space and an array of experts from the various campuses across the North in attendance to assist with any queries visitors may have. Along with new product launches from some long-standing exhibitors, the Spring Farm Machinery Show is open to everyone, welcoming a number of brand new exhibitors annually. This year, for the first time, Vantage Ireland will be at the SFM show in Fintona, exhibiting GPS systems for agriculture, for manual guidance, autopilot steering systems and much more.

Todds Leap racking and shelving also make their SFM debut in Fintona next week; specialising in pallet racking, shelving and small parts storage plus many more. There is ample free car parking available at the Ecclesville Centre to allow easy access for visitors attending the show, with hot food and drink available throughout, allowing for a relaxed and enjoyable experience for all. The Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Show in Fintona provides a unique and comfortable environment for exhibitors to have face-to-face interaction with new and existing customers and to interact with likeminded businesses from within their same field. The opening times are catered for the busy farmer and contractor, opening from noon until 10pm each day and visitors are able to buy tickets on the door with standard admission £10 and concessions for under-12s at £5 and under-fives go free.

• For more information about the show, contact the team at AJS Promotions by emailing info@ajspromotions.com, or calling (028) 82252800. You can stay up to date with the latest show news by following the Spring Farm Machinery Shows on Facebook by using the handle @ajsfarmshows.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY: AJS PROMOTIONS

