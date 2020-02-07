+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesSTARRS, Martin Peter

STARRS, Martin Peter

Posted: 4:59 pm February 7, 2020

STARRS, Martin Peter – (Fintona), 6th February 2020, peacefully at home. Loving husband of Christine and much loved father of Catriona, P.J, Martin, Claire, Caoimhe and Hannah, brother of Raymond and Christopher. Martin is pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Winnie, RIP.

Martins remains will be reposing at his late home, 101 Edergole Road, Mullanboy, Fintona, BT78-2NG from 5 pm on Friday.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Iana and Michael, his brothers and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please.

On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW