Creggan Chairman steps down after ’20 happy years’

PADDY McKernan has spent ‘20 happy years’ as chair of Creggan Community Association – but after two decades of outstanding service, he believes that now is the right time to step down from the role.

However the Creggan man, born and bred, was keen to point out that the CCA ‘haven’t quite got rid of him yet!’, and he will continue to act as public relations officer well into the future.

This is of no surprise though as Paddy has been an active, avid member of the rural community group ‘since he was a teen’, and holds an unfaltering passion for ever-improving his birthplace.

“I have been very happy being chairperson of the Association, but a new, fresh face is hard to beat,” Paddy smiled.

“I think sometimes people could get sick of looking at you!

“I really have treated the Creggan Community Centre like my second home – and put on the heating in there for many an occasion – but after being in the role for so long, I feel it is time for change.”

Perhaps one of Paddy’s highlights during his time as chairman was the opening of the £200,000 crèche for children in recent years – a project that was led by the local community.

He has also organised many weekly bingos and monthly discos, and the latter frequently sees the community thrive with hundreds of youths in attendance.

“These events see young people from up and down the county come to Creggan,” Paddy added. “The children are always well-supported and supervised.

“There are now also a lot of new houses being built in Creggan, with lots of families coming here and happily settling, which is great to see.”

Mr McKernan has expressed his thanks to all the members of the Creggan Community Association for their dedication and commitment over the years.

“Our efforts and achievements in Creggan have been the result of the hard work of our small committee,” Paddy continued.

“They have made my role as chairman easy for me, and I wish my successor, Sheila Grimes the very best.

“I am very happy to see her taking the wheel as she is keen to continue developing Creggan, and I know she will do a fantastic job.”

• The Creggan Community Association are always on the lookout for new volunteers. If you would like to lend a helping hand, do get in touch with committee members, or new chairperson, Sheila Grimes. They would love to hear from you.