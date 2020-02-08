KERRIGAN, Samuel John – February 7th, 2020peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of 18 Kilcroagh Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of Hilda and devoted father of Colin, Samantha, Gary and Claire and much loved father-in-law and grandfather.



Family and friends welcome to call at his daughters residence, 18B Kilcroagh Road, Castlederg.



Service of Thanksgiving will be held in his daughter’s residence on Monday at 1 pm followed by interment in Castlederg New Cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Meadowbank Care Home, Omagh, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7PX



Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“The Lord Is My Shepherd”