+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesKERRIGAN, Samuel John

KERRIGAN, Samuel John

Posted: 12:55 pm February 8, 2020

KERRIGAN, Samuel John – February 7th, 2020peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of 18 Kilcroagh Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of Hilda and devoted father of Colin, Samantha, Gary and Claire and much loved father-in-law and grandfather.

Family and friends welcome to call at his daughters residence, 18B Kilcroagh Road, Castlederg.

Service of Thanksgiving will be held in his daughter’s residence on Monday at 1 pm followed by interment in Castlederg New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Meadowbank Care Home, Omagh, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7PX

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“The Lord Is My Shepherd”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW