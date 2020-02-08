Quentin’s Attenborough portrait is pawsome and wild!

WHEN Quentin Devine put the final meticulous touches on his ‘Attenborough in 40 Animals’ hand-drawn portrait, little did he realise the world-wide acclaim the work would garner… Least of all, from the man himself!

That’s right, Sir David Attenborough is among the many people from across the globe who are proud owners of the Plumbridge man’s unique print, created to mark the 40th anniversary of the ‘Life on Earth’ series.

As well as selling portraits to people living in New Zealand, Canada, Australia and even Pakistan, the 42-year-old also gifted two prints to David Attenborough – and the English presenter sent Quentin one back, hand-signed!

“So I’m pretty sure he liked it,” Quentin, who has been a fan of David Attenborough since childhood, smiled. “The response to the print has been just phenomenal.

“I still get so many great comments and compliments, and orders for it have come through from all over the world.

“However it gave me goosebumps when Sir David sent one of my prints back to me signed. He was always such an inspiration to me and I loved his enthusiasm for the natural world.”

It took Quentin between two-to-three months to complete the portrait, which featured David’s face decorated with various animals the presenter has worked with over his vast career.

The drawing began as a rough pencil sketch on paper, and then the 42-year-old outlined each animal with a fine black pen. Aside from giving the work extra depth, detail and contrast – it also brought it to life.

“David once said, ‘I am intoxicated by animals’, and I thought – ‘that’s it’!” Quentin reflected. “So I studied David’s face, and with animals on my mind, started to see them in various areas of his face.

“He has such an interesting face, with many grooves and wrinkles, and so other animals started appearing here and there.

“I am very happy with the final piece, as it turned out pretty much the way I had envisioned. And I honestly feel Sir David may appreciate this piece the most, as he would understand why each and every animal is in there.”

Quentin currently lives in Surrey, England, with his wife, Adele and three children, Malachy (14), Donovan (11) and Darcy (8). As a teen, he attended St Colman’s High School in Strabane, and is a former graduate of Visual Communication at Ulster University, Belfast campus.

In his spare time, Quentin works as a designer and animator, and he makes freelance artworks for several London PR agencies.