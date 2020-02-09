Darren dazzles as Red Hands secure big home win

DARREN McCurry dazzled in supreme fashion on his home patch of Edendork as Tyrone scored a marvellous 0-14 to 0-13 win over Kerry in round three of the National League.

There were great scenes of jubilation at the final whistle as the Red Hands supporters hailed an important win which owed so much to the contribution of the St Malachy’s player and his clubmate, Niall Morgan. Their accuracy from frees and play made a crucial difference as Tyrone bounced back from the disappointment of defeat the previous week.

Much of the groundwork for the win was laid during the opening period. At half-time, they trailed by just three points despite playing against the galeforce wind. That gave them the impetus to press ahead on the resumption, when the efforts of Darren McCurry, Ronan McNamee, Frank Burns and Colm Cavanagh were especially crucial.

Points courtesy fo Rory Brennan, Conor Meyler and Darren McCurry brought them level again within nine minutes of the restart and set the tempo for an exciting second half.

One of the loudest cheers of the day came when Cathal McShane was introduced as a second half substitute and he made an immediate impact. Points from him and Niall Morgan edged them ahead entering the final quarter, and set them up nicely.

While the dismissal of Peter Harte for a second yellow card was a setback, Tyrone maintained the momentum. It was that man, Darren McCurry, who came to the fore with a series of well-taken points, include a massive one from a sideline kick that enlivened the large attendance.

Kerry were hit by the dismissal of David Clifford, and his absence made a difference as the Red Hands held out for a memorable win.

Afterwards, Darren McCurry, relished in the joy of an important win.

“I was never as grateful as my ambition was always to get playing a National League match on my home ground. But at the end of the day we’re just glad to get the win, and go over the line after last week’s performance,” he said.

“We’re very happy with the result even though it’s important not to look too much into the win. It was massive to come here and get the result, especially for the confidence because after last week we didn’t show that much confidence and we knew a massive game was needed.