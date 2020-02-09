Flooding affecting parts of Tyrone

HEAVY rain on Saturday and overnight into this morning (Sunday) has left parts of Tyrone suffering from heavy flooding.

Some roads and carparks are worst affected, while the Northern Ireland Fire Service has spent the past few hours pumping water from close to homes at Hunters Crescent in Omagh.

Motorists have also been urged to remove their cars from the Crevenagh Road Park and Share in the town where the waters are continuing to rise.

The Gortnagarn Road between Omagh and Gortin is also heavily flooded in spaces, while roads in Fintona, between Beragh and Omagh, Pomeroy and Carrickmore, the Ballynahatty Road, the main A505 between Cookstown and Omagh and the Whitebridge Road are among those worst affected.

The PSNI has this morning urged motorists to be careful as Storm Ciara continues to bring strong winds to the whole of Ireland and Britain.