Family with baby escape petrol bomb attack in Dungannon

A FAMILY with a baby escaped injury after their home was targeted with petrol bombs.

Detectives in Mid Ulster investigating incidents in the Killymaddy Hill area of Dungannon on Sunday night are appealing for witnesses and information.

“Shortly after 9:05pm it was reported two males arrived at a house, and that one of them may have been armed with a knife,” said Detective Sergeant Robinson.

“When police arrived at the address, it was reported a petrol bomb had been thrown at the property, and a garden bench had been used to ram the front door, breaking a pane of glass. It was reported a second petrol bomb was thrown into the house.

“None of the occupants in the house, which included a man and a woman and young child and a baby, were injured, however this must have been a terrifying ordeal for them. This was a reckless attack which could have had a devastating impact, resulting in serious injury or worse.

“We are working to establish a motive for what happened and would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night at around 9pm and saw what happened, or anyone who may have been in the area earlier in the evening and saw anything out of the ordinary to call our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1402 09/02/20.”

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers, which is anonymous, on 0800 555 111.