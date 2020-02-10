McELROY, Catherine Ellen (née Bogan) – (Nellie to childhood friends and family). Antigonish, 1 Navan Road, Dunboyne, Co. Meath, A86 EF98, formerly of Brackagh, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone, 8th February 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Jack and Catherine Bogan (née Montague). Beloved wife of the late Seán McElroy and mother of Bartley, Máire, Ciarán and Sinéad, mother-in-law of Marie and Thomas, granny to Tara, Seán, Oscar, Emma, Órla, Erik and the late Róisín, sister of Mary, Agnes, and the late James and John.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 4 pm to 8 pm on Monday, 10th February and will be removed from her home, to the Church of Saints Peter and Paul, Dunboyne at 1.30 pm on Tuesday, 11th February for funeral Mass at 2 pm, afterwards her remains will be taken to the home of her brother-in-law, Paddy McElroy, 359 Drumnakilly Road, Carrickmore, Co. Tyrone, BT79-9JY. Her remains will leave there at 10.30 am on Wednesday, 12th February for Mass at 11 am in St. Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore. The interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery with her late husband Seán.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society or Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients’ Comfort Fund.

Sadly missed by her family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dhílis.