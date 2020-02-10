+44 (0)28 8224 3444
HomeHeadlinesVIDEO: “Let us know what you’ve done with Charlotte”

VIDEO: “Let us know what you’ve done with Charlotte”

Posted: 5:00 pm February 10, 2020
By Alan Rodgers
a.rodgers@ulsterherald.com
FAMILY members of the murdered Omagh woman, Charlotte Murray, have joined together to make an emotional appeal for the man convicted of killing her to let them know where the body is.
 
Charlotte’s twin sister, Denise, led the calls outside Dungannon Crown Court today minutes after Johnny Miller was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years imprisonment.
 
“We walk away from here today knowing justice has been served, but we still don’t have Charlotte’s body home” she said.
 
“John Miller murdered our sister, he knows what he has done. We ask him to to tell us where Charlotte’s body is and let us bring Charlotte home. 
 
“We just want to say our goodbyes in peace. This is the cruel suffering he has put on us, especially our mum. 
 
“You have had a fair trial Mr Miller. Give it up. Let us know what you’ve done with Charlotte.”
 

 

