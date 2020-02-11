Bail refused for Dungannon petrol bomb accused duo

A 34-year-old man and a youth were refused bail when they appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court accused of carrying out a petrol bomb attack on a house in Dungannon, which had a five-year-old child and an infant inside, on Sunday (January 9) evening.

The court was told that Colm James Murray of Windmill Court threatened to kill the woman in the house and described themselves as being “the Ponda Mafia”.

A police officer said it is believed the 15-year-old boy threw a petrol bomb at the house which set items alight including a baby’s Moses basket. The boy’s name cannot be published due to his age.

Opposing bail for both defendants the officer said, “The Moses basket was dragged out by the police and a child could have potentially been in it”.

The duo face a raft of charges including arson, making a threat to kill a female, damaging two motor vehicles, possession of an offensive weapon and burglary.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on Killymaddy Hill, Dungannon.

The court was told that the male in the house reported that Murray shouted death threats and the boy said, “F*** it let’s kill the kids. Burn the house down and kill the kids”.

It was also reported that the defendants were carrying knives.

A police officer said the occupants of the house reported that they then heard a window break and a small explosion and a fire ignited in the hallway setting ablaze items they had gathered in preparation to leave after receiving a threat from the defendants a few hours earlier.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they extinguished the fire and saw the two defendants emerge from the side of the property and arrested the boy.

It was also stated there was strong smell of petrol from them both.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan refused bail for Murray and the teenager.

She acknowledged there was issues in the case regarding the charges against Murray in connection with the petrol bombs but added, “It is clear both attended the house and threats were made regarding the petrol bombs… there is significant evidence to connect both”.

They will appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on March 4 by videolink.