Crash in Dungannon as heavy snow hits motorists

Heavy snowfall has brought treacherous driving conditions to much of south Tyrone on Tuesday morning.

The Granville Road in Dungannon was closed after a collision, while there were reports of several accidents along the A5 outside Dungannon, with many vehicles stuck in the snow.

One motorist who spoke to the Herald, said traffic had been reduced a slow crawl outside Ballygawley.

“I’ve been driving from Dungannon to Oamgh for seven years and that’s as bad as I’ve seen it. There were cars and vans pulled over all over the place, they were just stuck in the snow.

“There was also a lorry loaded with logs, which was also stuck.”